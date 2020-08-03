

Defense Ministry to establish 2 new COVID-19 testing labs New labs to carry out tens of thousands of new coronavirus tests daily. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Treating the coronavirus

The Israel Ministry of Defense is working to expand the COVID-19 testing capabilities of the State of Israel. While the Ministry is still engaged in negotiations to expand its agreement with My Heritage, the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP), has also recently published a tender for the establishment of two additional labs with the capacity to process tens of thousands of samples per day.



The tender has been formulated in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Health, and aims to assist in achieving the goal set by Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz and National Coronavirus Project Coordinator, Professor Ronni Gamzu – that of reaching a capacity of 60,000 tests per day.



The DOPP aims to establish one lab in the north and one in the south of Israel, in order to shorten both the delivery time of samples to the labs, as well as response time to patients following testing.





