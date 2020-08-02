Poll shows that Israelis believe Naftali Bennett most likely to be next Prime Minister

Which candidate is most likely to succeed Netanyahu as premier? A plurality of Israelis say Naftali Bennett will probably be the next PM.

Who will serve as Israel’s next prime minister, once the era of Netanyahu is over?

A new poll shows that a plurality of Israelis believe that former defense minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has the best chance of serving as premier after Netanyahu.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Direct Polls and released by Channel 12 shows that 28.3% of Israelis say that Bennett is the most likely candidate to become prime minister after Netanyahu, followed closely by Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid-Telem chairman Yair Lapid, with 21.3% of respondents saying he has the best chance of replacing Netanyahu.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot came in third place with 13%, while 33% of respondents said none of the candidates presented had a strong chance of becoming premier.

Recent polls show Yamina, which currently has five seats, rising to between 11 to 16 seats if new elections were held today, while the Yesh Atid-Telem alliance would win between 15 to 19 seats if new elections were held today.

Under Netanyahu, the Likud would remain the largest faction according to every poll over the past three months.