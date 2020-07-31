Health Ministry: Number of coronavirus deaths reaches over 500

Research team says no need to tighten restrictions, warns 200 people expected to die within three weeks.

Israel's Health Ministry on Friday reported that 1,785 people were diagnosed with coronavirus since Thursday.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 503.

Currently, there are 26,080 active cases of coronavirus in Israel, including 321 seriously ill patients and 99 patients who are on ventilators. So far, 43,796 people have recovered from coronavirus.

On Thursday, 20,846 people were tested for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, researchers from Hebrew University estimate that the steps taken to gain control of the second wave of coronavirus have succeeded in bringing down the rate of infection and the increase in the number of patients hospitalized.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the research team does not believe that more restrictions need to be added in order to flatten the curve. However, the team emphasized that gatherings in closed areas should be limited, as many activities as possible should be held in open air, and better epidemiological tracking should be employed.

Within the next three weeks, the price of the spike will make itself felt, with approximately 200 more coronavirus patients dying of the disease, they added.

The Israeli government aims to bring the number of new infections down from 2,000 per day to 400 within the next month, in order to allow the next school year to begin on time.