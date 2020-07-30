European diplomats warn Israel against building in Jerusalem neighborhood

16 European diplomats express 'grave concerns' regarding Israel's plan to building in southern Jerusalem neighborhood and near Maale Adumim.

A group of European diplomats warned Israel against moving forward with construction projects in Jerusalem and between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim.

On Thursday, 16 diplomats representing the UK, Iceland, Norway and the European Union and 12 EU member states including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, and Sweden, took part in a Zoom meeting, discussing in part Israeli plans to build in the Givat HaMatos neighborhood of southern Jerusalem and in the E-1 area east of the capital, between Jerusalem and the Israeli city of Maale Adumim.

According to the French embassy in Israel, the 16 diplomats expressed their “grave concerns” about Israel’s construction plans in the two areas.

“Recalling prev. demarches France,Germany,Italy,Spain,UK +Belgium,Denmark,Finland, Ireland,Netherlands,Norway,Poland, Portugal,Slovenia,Sweden+the EU have repeated their grave concerns regarding the advancement of settlement construction in Givat Hamatos and potentially in E1 area,” the French embassy tweeted.

“Any further settlement construction in this strategically sensitive area will have a devastating impact on a contiguous Palestinian State, as well as severely undermining the possibility of a negotiated 2-state solution in line with internationally agreed parameters.”

“Settlements are illegal under International Humanitarian Law.”

Earlier this year, Israel approved tenders for 1,077 new housing units in the Givat HaMatos neighborhood.

There are additional plans for further construction in the neighborhood, along with plans for expansion of the nearby Har Homa neighborhood, and the E-1 corridor between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim.

The master plan for expansion in Givat HaMatos and Har Homa provides for the construction of 6,100 new housing units.