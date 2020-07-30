7 dates set up in one day: Chani Lifshitz's matchmaking project

Chani Lifshitz, the Chabad emissary in Kathmandu, Nepal, decided this year to add matchmaking to her many pursuits.

"It's almost Tisha B'Av, and we talk so much about the destruction of [G-ds] house," Lifshitz said in a video she posted on Facebook recently. "I really feel this is an opportunity and a privilege for me to help [others] build families."

Lifshitz, who is in Israel with her family because of the coronavirus, decided to take action and advance her matchmaking venture.

"Please help me!" she wrote on Facebook. "The week of Tisha B'Av, we talk about the destruction of [G-d's] house and there are so many who have not yet built their own 'home'. Or they built it but it was lost for any reason."

Later in the post, Lifshitz published her WhatsApp number, asking readers to refer men who are looking to get married. "I have so many beloved and precious young women around me," she explained.

The response was overwhelming, she later wrote.

"I have so far received 120 messages with names and details of guys who are the salt of the earth (and also more than a few wonderful young women). And most importantly. .. seven dates are scheduled for the next few days!"

"People who write to me know that they are writing to Chani Lifshitz. So as long as I do not ask their permission, I cannot help others, because I really feel that this is sacred work. Therefore, referrals still only come to me."

References, she said, came to her mainly from the religious-national sector, but also from secular, traditional and even haredim. "Guys who are really charming, 35 and 40 years old, come to us in Nepal, and you think to yourself: how can it be that they did not get married? Religious, secular, religious bachelorhood crosses sectors."