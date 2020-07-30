Iraqi journalist says Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey all consider parts of Iraq to be their lebensraum.

Zagros TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) aired a heated debate about Iranian involvement in Iraq. Iraqi journalist and researcher Ghaleb Shabandar said that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey all consider parts of Iraq to be their lebensraum, and he said that Iran’s arrogance and sense of superiority has prevented it from turning Iraq into paradise on Earth, reported the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Iraqi Sunni opposition activist Mustafa Al-Dulaimi said that “from 1979 and to this day, Iran has been giving us a headache” with its statements and slogans about Israel and the liberation of Palestine, adding that these are all “empty words” meant to “recruit poor youngsters.”

Al-Dulaimi also said: “Israel is going to liberate Tehran before you liberate [Palestine].” He compared its methods of recruiting young people to the methods used by ISIS, and he added: “Leave us alone… Go liberate [Palestine].”

Former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi responded to Al-Dulaimi, saying that the Sunni opposition is an obstacle preventing Iran from liberating Palestine.

He then claimed that Israel invented ISIS, the Ba’ath Party, the Sunni opposition in Iraq, and other “obedient servants” in order to ensure its security.