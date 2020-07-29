Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky: 'Worrisome' if Trump not elected

Leading haredi rabbi endorses Trump. 'G-d has become a dirty word in much of America, religion and religious institutions are their enemy.'

Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia and member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisroel of America, said the prospect of Trump not winning in the presidential election was "worrisome."

“You see the matzav, the anarchy… it’s frightening. G-d has become a dirty word in much of America, religion and religious institutions are their enemy – we need Rachamei Shamayim [heavenly mercy]. If Trump doesn’t win in November, it’s worrisome," he told Mishpacha magazine.

Asked whether he endorsed Trump for president, he said, “Yes, I think people should vote for him. He’s done a good job. It’s hakaras hatov [gratitude]."

When the interviewer questioned whether Trump was always a positive role model, Rabbi Kamenetsky replied, “That has nothing to do with politics….That’s because he’s a gvir, a wealthy man. Ashir ya’aneh azus — wealthy, powerful people have a way of speaking and acting that is not refined. That’s not a reason not to vote for him.”