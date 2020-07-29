Susan Rice: Ready to help Joe Biden win and govern

Leading candidate for Biden VP pick says she’s “ready” to help Joe Biden “win and help him govern, if that’s what he wants.”

Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice, considered a top contender among candidates for Joe Biden's Vice Presidential pick, says she’s “ready” to help Joe Biden “win and help him govern, if that’s what he wants.”

Speaking to The View, Rice dismissed the concern of Republican attacks against her for her handling of the Benghazi Attack aftermath should she be declared VP.

"8 congressional committees over the next 4 years investigated every aspect of Benghazi, and not one of them found that I had done anything wrong. Not one found that I had deliberately misled the American people."

She also slammed Trump for his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"We prepared the [Trump] administration with a pandemic for dummies playbook… So the fault here, the tragic loss of 150,000 Americans and counting, is on Donald Trump and his gross mishandling of this pandemic."