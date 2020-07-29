Moderna to charge up to $60 a dose for coronavirus vaccine

Biotech company Moderna looks to charge governments far more than other bidders for upcoming coronavirus vaccine.

The Boston-based biotech company Moderna is reportedly pitching its upcoming coronavirus vaccine to governments at $50 to $60 per dose, the Financial Times reported.

That’s significantly higher than the bids put in by rival companies who are also working to develop vaccines for the coronavirus.

The $50-60 price would apply to the US and other industrialized nations, which are to get top priority in receiving the doses of the vaccine once it is ready.

Pfizer and its German partner company BioNTech last week agreed to sell the US a vaccine at $19.50 per dose.

A rival company, AstraZeneca, has signed a deal to sell a future vaccine to the Netherlands, Italy, France, and Germany at between $3-4 per dose, SVB Leerink reported.

Last week, officials from Moderna, Pfizer, and Merck told Congress that their respective companies intend to sell the vaccines for a profit. “We will not sell it at cost,” said Moderna president, Stephen Hoge.