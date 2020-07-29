Islamic presence on the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av

Senior PA official calls for increased Muslim presence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to prevent Jews from entering the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av.

Ahmed Abu Halabiya, head of the Al-Quds International Institute and a Palestinian member of parliament on behalf of Hamas, is calling on residents of Jerusalem and Israeli Arabs to come to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and stay there during the celebration of the Eid al-Adha holiday starting this weekend.

In a press release on Tuesday, Abu Halabiya stressed the importance of increasing the Muslim presence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to block any "break in" attempt by Jews to the compound, including during Tisha B'Av.

According to Abu Halabiya, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is part of the Islamic Nation's faith and is the holiest site for Muslims in “Palestine” and Greater Syria.

He praised the steadfast stand of the residents of Jerusalem, expressed his confidence that they could thwart the attempts of Israel and the “settler groups” to damage the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for support for their fight and popular intifada against Israel.