Tisha B'Av: Is our heart into mourning, or is our heart into building?

Truth, love and peace are the gifts of the Holy Temple for all mankind.

On Wednesday evening the fast of the 9th of Av begins and an entire nation mourns the loss of the Holy Temple.

But what happens on the 10th of Av? Are we still thinking of the Holy Temple? We have been privileged to live in the generation of the return to the land of Israel and the establishment of the state of Israel, but do we understand the incredible responsibility that comes with this? Rebuilding the Holy Temple is our task to accomplish.

G-d told the prophet Zechariah that His house will bring "love, truth, and peace." Isn't that worth the effort?