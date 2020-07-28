Balloons carrying rocket explosive lands in southern Israel

Explosive charge from RPG rocket found in farm area in southern Israel, carried into Israel by balloons.

A bundle of balloons carrying the explosive head of an RPG rocket was found in an agricultural area of southern Israel.

A police sapper conducted a controlled detonation of the explosive, according to the Israel Police.

Arson balloons or balloons with incendiary devices attached were frequently sent aloft toward southern Israel during 2019, but their usage has waned this year. Several incendiary balloons were launched last month, however.

They are often disguised as toys to attract children.

A terror balloon unit last month threatened to “unleash hell” for Israelis living near the Gaza border, i24News reported.