'There's an unacceptable double standard on digital media'

MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh (Blue and White) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday about her decision to join a growing number of activists around the world in boycotting Twitter for two days in protest of the site’s reluctance to remove some anti-Semitic content.

“Enough is enough. I’ve joined #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate initiative. It’s a campaign launched by British media, parliamentarians, organizations, to stop what we recognize as an unacceptable double standard in what’s taking place in digital platforms and say ‘enough is enough,’” she said.

“The delegitimization, the demonization and the double standard are unacceptable, and as a tool we have the IHRA working definition (of anti-Semitism -ed.) which we expect the digital platforms to utilize and to implement in order to address the growing challenge of online anti-Semitism,” added Cotler-Wunsh, who noted that “this is not an issue only for Jews” and that the issue needs to be addressed, once and for all, for the sake of everybody.