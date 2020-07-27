Yamina Chairman sharply attacks government and its leader: 'Government is terrible on all fronts - it should be cast to the winds.'

Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett threatened that his party may not recommend Binyamin Netanyahu to form the next government, if he now leads to further elections.

"It is uncertain that we will recommend Netanyahu after the election - he failed miserably," Bennett said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

"I think we should have formed a completely different government. I think this government is horrible and terrible on all fronts - one of the worst in the history of the State of Israel. In coronavirus and other things," he added.

He noted that as long as the war on coronavirus continues, there should be no election. "Once we reduce the flames and take control of the plague, we need to overthrow this government."

Bennett doesn't rely on the polls that predict his party with 16 seats: "Polls are very nice, but that's all they are. You can't take it to the grocery store and you can't do anything with it. I don't see an election at the moment and I think it would be a mistake to drag the country into elections."