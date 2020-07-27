Netanyahu: We are in midst of serious security incident

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu left the weekly Likud faction meeting early in response to a security incident on the northern border Monday afternoon.

Before leaving the meeting, Netanyahu said that "we are in the midst of a serious security incident."

The prime minister left to attend a consultation with security officials on the incident.

Earlier in the faction meeting Netanyahu addressed the increased security tensions on the northern border.

"Our policy is clear. We will not allow Iran to become entrenched militarily on our border with Syria. This is the policy I established ago, and we strictly adhere to it. Second, Lebanon and Hezbollah will be held responsible for any attack against us which originates from Lebanon. Third, the IDF is prepared for any scenario. We work in all arenas for Israel's security - close to our borders and far from our borders," Netanyahu said.