US envoy: Failure to extend Iran arms embargo would cause conflict

US Special Representative for Iran: No one believes Iran should be able to freely buy and sell conventional weapons such as fighter jets.

The US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, on Sunday warned that failure to extend a US arms embargo on Iran would "intensify" regional conflicts.

"I've spoken with leaders here in the Gulf and around the world -- no one believes that Iran should be able to freely buy and sell conventional weapons such as fighter jets... and various kinds of missiles," Hook told journalists in an online briefing while on a visit to Qatar, according to AFP.

The UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Iran is due to expire in October. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently vowed to use all means available to extend the UN arms embargo.

The United States has put forward a resolution to extend the embargo but faces opposition from veto-wielding Russia and China, which stand to win contracts with Tehran.

Iran’s UN ambassador warned recently that he believes the US resolution to extend the arms embargo will be defeated and warned it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the Trump administration then tries to re-impose UN sanctions.

Britain, France and Germany have made clear they would not back US efforts to unilaterally trigger the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran.

"If the Security Council fails to extend the arms embargo by October 18, Iran will be able to freely buy and sell these weapons," Hook said on Sunday.

"Imagine what the region will look like if this happens, conflicts in places like Syria and Yemen will certainly intensify."