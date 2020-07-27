Abbas: Sovereignty will eliminate any chance for peace

PA warns against application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, says it will lead the region to chaos and violence.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday warned that the implementation of the Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will eliminate any chance of achieving peace and lead the region to chaos and violence, Xinhua reports.

Abbas made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Abbas also praised the Turkish stance that rejects the Israeli “annexation plan” as violating the international legitimacy resolutions.

He pointed out that Turkey should continue its efforts with the relevant international parties to stop the implementation of the Israeli annexation plan, as well as all Israeli violations against the Palestinians and their rights.

Abbas further confirmed that both the Fatah and Hamas movements are going forward to unify their internal stance to confront the Israeli “threats”.

Erdogan, according to the report, stressed that Turkey is supporting the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.

The PA has expressed outrage over the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which stipulates that the government could have applied sovereignty over Judea and Samaria on July 1.

In response to the agreement, Abbas ordered the cancellation of agreements and understandings with Israel and the US, including the security understandings.

The PA chairman, however, has repeatedly claimed that he is willing to resume talks with Israel if it abandons the sovereignty plan.

The last round of peace talks between Israel and the PA failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.