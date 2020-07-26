Israeli team heads to India to put rapid COVID-19 diagnosis methods to the test

This afternoon, an Israeli delegation, led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health, took off from Ben Gurion Airport on two separate Israir flights, and is expected to land in Delhi tomorrow morning.

Once in India, the delegation will complete a series of tests to determine the effectiveness of several Israeli technologies developed for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. These solutions may identify the presence of the virus rapidly – often within minutes.

The delegation includes approximately 20 experts in various fields, from the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Health, as well as from the IDF and various industries involved in the development of the diagnostic solutions. The delegation is led by Israel’s defense attaché to India, as well as Israel’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka.

The cooperation between Israel and India will enable the delegation and its Indian counterparts, to collect tens of thousands of samples in a short period of time, and to analyze them using computer systems based on artificial intelligence. This massive sampling will shorten processes and advance the approval of effective technology. It should be noted that all the necessary Israeli and Indian approvals were acquired ahead of this joint activity.

The aircraft will also carry cutting-edge equipment brought by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the private sector. This special delivery also includes ventilators - exported to India following an exceptional approval.