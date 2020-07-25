Benny Gantz: Syrian and Lebanon will bear direct responsibility for attacks on Israel

Defense Min. Gantz meets with senior IDF officials, says Syria, Lebanon, to bear responsibility for attacks emanating from their soil.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Saturday evening completed an evaluation of the situation on Israel's northern border.

Participating in the meeting were IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Military Intelligence Directorate Head Major General Tamir Heiman, and Operations Directorate Head Major General Aharon Haliva.

Gantz directed the IDF to continue its increased preparedness in the area, and to use the required means, emphasizing that the State of Israel will not tolerate any harm to its sovereignty, and that the IDF and the entire security system will act against anything that threatens Israeli citizens.

Gantz also emphasized that Lebanon and Syria will bear direct responsibility for any activity which is conducted from within their borders.

On Friday evening, several of the IDF's Apache fighter helicopters attacked Syrian military targets in the Syrian Golan, in retaliation for earlier fire from Syria towards the Israeli Golan Heights.