CDC: COVID-19 illness can be long even for the young and healthy

New survey finds delayed return to usual health among outpatients with COVID-19.

According to a multi-state telephone survey published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 35% of respondents had not returned to their usual state of health even when interviewed 2–3 weeks after testing.

The survey examined symptomatic adults who had a positive outpatient test result for the infection.

According to the survey, among persons aged 18–34 years with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health even after 2-3 weeks.

Following the survey, the CDC emphasized that COVID-19 can "result in prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions."

"Public health messaging should target populations that might not perceive COVID-19 illness as being severe or prolonged," the CDC explained, "including young adults and those without chronic underlying medical conditions. Preventative measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and the consistent and correct use of face coverings in public, should be strongly encouraged to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2."

In June, a Dutch study showed that "mildly symptomatic" coronavirus patients can suffer the effects of the virus for weeks or even months after diagnosis.