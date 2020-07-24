IDF: Hezbollah is planning an attack in the north

Army closes roads in the north and forces are being reinforced.

According to estimates by the IDF the Hezbollah terror organization is planning to carry out a major attack near Israel's northern border.

IDF forces are raising the level of readiness in northern Israel and a number of roads in the area have been closed.

Forces in the area have been reinforced.

"The IDF is elevating its readiness to defend Israel's northern border from all enemy threats with changes to troop deployment & enhanced field intelligence activity in the area", the IDF has announced, "We hold the Lebanese government responsible for all actions emanating from Lebanon".

According to reports, due to the high alert situation, Chief of Staff Kochavi is remaining in the central IDF base in Tel Aviv this evening

