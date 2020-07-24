The woman who leads the lobby for promote relations with Christians

Knesset member Sharren Haskel and Shmuel Rosner chat about the unique importance of the Lobby to Promote Relations With Christian Communities Worldwide, which is headed by Sharren.

The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) works to forge direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders and political representatives throughout the world.

This caucus in Israel works in partnership with forty two Israel Allies Caucuses in governments worldwide made up of over one thousand members of parliament through the coordinating efforts of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF).

These sister caucuses include the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, the only bipartisan pro-Israel caucus in Congress as well as the European Union Israel Allies Caucus, the largest pro-Israel caucus in the EU.

Sharren Haskel is an Israeli member of the Knesset for Likud. She is the youngest member of Likud and the second youngest member of the 20th Knesset. She speaks English, Hebrew and French.