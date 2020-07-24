Partial weekend lockdown to go into effect Friday

Coronavirus death toll reaches 446 as partial shutdown set to go into effect over the weekend, closing stores and other businesses.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel rose to 446, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday, as Israel is set to enter a partial shutdown over the weekend.

Beginning Friday at 5:00 p.m., most shopping centers and stores, along with a wide range of other businesses, will be required to close for the next 36 hours, and will be allowed to reopen early Sunday morning.

Restaurants, however, will be unaffected, along with most public transportation and most tourist attractions.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Friday, but 12 deaths were reported Thursday, the second largest single-day death count, one less than the current record, set in mid-April.

The total number of infections reported in Israel since the pandemic began rose to 58,559 active cases, with 1,889 new cases reported on Thursday and 231 confirmed Friday morning.

As a result of the recent changes to the Health Ministry’s definition of recovered patients, which cut the time needed to be released from mandatory quarantine, the number of active cases dropped to 32,226 on Friday.

Of those, 699 are hospitalized, while 31,527 are either at home or in coronavirus hotels. A total of 302 patients are in serious condition, with a further 132 in moderate condition.

The number of patients on ventilators is 81, the highest number since early May.

The percentage of positive tests fell Thursday to 6.9% from 7.9% a day before.