'People still haven't absorbed the extent of the epidemic' says Hadassah's Prof. Rothstein

Director of Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem says people still don't understand why restaurants and gyms should be shut.

Professor Zeev Rothstein, director of Hadassah hospital, spoke this morning with Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes of 103 FM, discussing the latest developments in the government's battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

"The general public doesn't really comprehend what's going on," Rothstein said. "People don't understand why the gyms have to be shut, or why the government wants to close restaurants."

He also noted that, "I welcome the fact that the government has appointed a project manager to oversee all aspects of the government's response. [Professor] Ronni Gamzu is a well-known figure in the area of public health, for the past 20 years already, and there is no doubt that he is perfectly capable of stepping into his new role."