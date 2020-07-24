Poll: The Right losing ground as both Likud, Yamina fall

New poll shows not only the Likud but also Yamina hemorrhaging voters as the Right loses seats to the Left.

A new poll shows the ruling Likud party continuing to lose seats, as public support for the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis plummets.

If new elections were held today, the Likud would win just 32 seats, four less than the party won in March and down nine seats from the party’s peak in the polls in May and early June, according to a new poll by Panels Politics published by Ma’ariv Friday morning.

But while previous polls showed frustrated Likud voters remaining on the Right and moving to the Yamina party, Friday’s poll shows Yamina also falling by two seats in comparison to the previous Panels Politics poll, falling from 14 seats to 12.

The right-wing bloc as a whole fell in this week’s poll from 64 seats to 62, while the Left – Arab bloc rose from 47 seats to 49.

Yisrael Beytenu held steady at nine seats.

United Torah Judaism gained on seat, rising from seven seats to eight, while Shas also gained one mandate, rising from nine seats to 10.

The Joint Arab List retains its 15 seats in the poll, while the far-left Meretz party is stable at seven seats, four more than it won in March.

The Blue and White party stayed with nine seats, the same number it polled at in the previous poll, but down significantly from the 15 seats it holds in the current Knesset.

Yesh Atid-Telem gained two seats, rising from 16 to 18 seats.

Labor failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 1.2%. Derech Eretz, a breakaway from Telem which joined the coalition, also failed to cross the threshold with just half a percent.

The Jewish Home party, which split from the Yamina party to join the coalition, also failed to cross the electoral threshold in the poll, receiving just 0.8%. Otzma Yehudit also failed to cross the threshold.