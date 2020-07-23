Number of coronavirus patients in serious condition rises above 300 for first time

Death toll from coronavirus rises to 440 as 1,022 new cases diagnosed since midnight.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition rose above 300 for the first time Thursday, the Health Ministry announced.

1,022 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed so far since midnight.

There are currently 33,097 active coronavirus cases in Israel. 302 patients are in serious condition, 83 of whom are on respirators.

The death toll from the disease rose to 440.

Health officials have warned that the Israeli health system could collapse if the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition rises to 800.