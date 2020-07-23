MK Ayelet Shaked: High time to dissolve the coalition

Shaked said that with the haredim not getting any of their wishes met and a bevy of other issues, the coalition could no longer keep going.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) strongly criticized the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government, calling for the coalition to be dissolved.

"Why exactly are the haredim still in the government?" she questioned. They get the measures they support voted down, while ones they're opposed to are signed into law. It looks to me like this marriage has failed the test of time and it's about time for a breakup. This government has caused more harm than the temporary one that proceeded it," she said in an interview to Radio Kol B'Rama.

Deputy Minister of Education Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) was asked in an interview on Kan Reshet Bet about the bill prohibiting conversion therapies and attacked Blue and White and the very preoccupation with the subject.

Porush said it was a "despicable bill, an abomination of a bill that changes the nature of the world. We don't even report such laws in our press."

"I must tell you that things going on in the North or in Iran are of more interest to the public than this bill, and even if there are those who are interested in it, there is still a coalition and there is a government that has determined what it will do and what it won't. Things like this have no place, there is a status quo."

Porush did not spare the Likud of his criticism, "If the Likud can't help us on such a fundamental issue, then the ball keeps rolling. This time they strike a blow, next time it's our turn. We also want to play a role."

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) announced Wednesday that he would bring to a vote the Override Clause and the Chametz Bill in response to the passage of a bill banning LGBT conversion therapy.

"I expect all coalition members to support these important laws," Gafni said.

The Override Clause would allow the Knesset to re-pass laws struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, while the Chametz Bill would ban leavened products in hospitals over the Passover holiday.

Earlier, the United Torah Judaism party held an urgent meeting in response to what it called the Blue and White party's 'violation' of the coalition agreement in supporting the anti-conversion therapy bill.

"Blue and White has harmed the trust and partnership it built with UTJ. We are no longer bound by any agreement with them," the party said in a statement.

"We also hold the Likud faction and the prime minister responsible for the violation of the agreement and for breaking down the walls of Judaism - both those who voted in favor and those who voted with their feet by failing to show up" the statement concluded.