'I'm apprehensive over COVID vaccine because gov'ts are hysterical'

Former Health Ministry Director Prof. Yoram Lass, who of late has caught public attention for his opposition to hysteria over the coronavirus, addressed on his radio show on 103FM what he perceives to be the danger inherent in the worldwide race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

One listener asked Lass “On the basis of what data is public told with certainty that there will be a vaccine by 2021? What will happen if in 2021 there is no vaccine? Will they stop the lockdowns and Shabak tracking?”

Lass responded that “This vaccine is problematic. I am a great believer in the classic vaccines. There is nothing that improved our life expectancy more than the classic vaccines that we know - polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, etc.”

“Regarding the new vaccine I am apprehensive because governments are hysterical. And a hysterical government can cut corners and approve a vaccine that is not one hundred percent safe."