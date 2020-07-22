Power to illusions: Let me confuse you with the facts

These facts about systemic racism in the USA will definitely confuse you, but not in the way you expect. Op-ed.

Historians of the future will have a hard time figuring out how so many organized groups of strident jackasses succeeded in leading us around by the nose and morally intimidating the majority into silence.”

Thomas Sowell

Except...no one is silent. They’re tripping over each other proclaiming America a racist country. And not because one George Floyd and19 violent, black criminals died (in 2019) at the hands of white-supremacists, the men in blue, who killed many more whites that year. And not because the mainstream media, social media, Hollywood, sports figures, kneeling congress Democrats, Biden, and every corporation touting the popular idea tells us so every hour on the hour.

Yes, there is racism in America. That is not the same as calling America a racist country. America is a racist country because the Black Lives Matter movement, not only exists, but has managed to amass millions in funding, position itself on everyone’s lips, streets, in corporate offices and policies for hiring, and infiltrate the psyche of every uninformed millennial and intimidated passerby.

Just what does BLM and its supporting base of liberals know about institutional American racism towards blacks that we don’t?

What really goes on in the "systemically racist" America and why do all Americans need to kneel and repent for their collective sin? And why ooes every individual and organization need to plaster a large black square in support of ending this horrendous record of discrimination towards African Americans?



The United States of America acted in the following ways, detailed below, towards the 13% black minority. The nation is or has been in possession of:



* A black National Anthem

* A black President

* A black Attorney General (male)

* A black Attorney General (female)

* Two black Supreme Court judges

* 226 African-American judges on the federal bench (past and present), as of January 2, 2020.

* 39 black judges on US Courts of Appeals

* 194 black judges on US District Courts. Current percentage of black District Court judges is 14%.

* 9 black judges on Miscellaneous Federal Courts

* A black U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

* Black Senior Advisors to a U.S. President

* Black assistants to a U.S. President for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs

* The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC): 49 black members of Congress. (153 African Americans, to date, have served in the United States Congress)

* The United States Senate: 10 African-American elected or appointed office holders.

* A 27% black presidential Cabinet under a very white President, Bill Clinton, the highest black representation to date. During the same term of a black President, Barak Obama, the number of blacks in the presidential Cabinet sank to 6%.

* 47 out of 126 women serving in the 116th U.S. Congress, or 37.3%, are women of color.

* 4 out of 25 major cities of the US have black mayors.

* 114 Museums are dedicated entirely to African American heritage, culture & experience

* Black History Month (February of each year)

* Black Holiday: Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture held from December 26 to January 1

* National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)

* Black Music Action Coalition

* Black Rodeos for black cowboys only. The National Black Rodeo finals are held annually at the CenturyLink Center in Brossier City, La.

* 101 Black Only Colleges

* 75 Black Only College Graduation ceremonies, held in non-black Universities including Harvard.

* National Black Justice Commission (LGBTQ)

* National Black MBA Association

* National Black Nurses Association (NBNA)

* The National Black Bar Association

* National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW)

* National Coalition of 100 Black Women (NCBW)

* National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

* National Medical Association (NMA promotes the collective interests of physicians and patients of African descent.

* National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)

* National Society of Black Physicists

* National Urban League

* United Negro College Fund (UNCF)

* U.S. Black Chambers (advocacy for the realization of economic empowerment of blacks)

* 7 Black Entertainment Networks: BET, TV One, Revolt, Bounce TV, Aspire TV, Soul of the South TV, The Africa Channel

* 100 Black Men of America

* National Association of African-American in Human Resources

* National Association of Black Accountants, Inc.

* National Association of Black Journalists

* American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE)

* African American Planning Commission (AAPC)

* The Executive Leadership Council: for the development of global black leaders.

* Information Technology Senior Management Forum: black professionals at senior levels in technology

* Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies for people of color

* National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME)

* The Partnership, Inc.

* Organization of Black Designers

* The Association of Black Psychologists

* Blacks in Technology (BIT)

* Black Only Clubs

* Black Only Bars

* ColorComm (for black women only)

* 70 % of all Football players are black.

* 70% Blacks in Major League (white players reached a new low at 27.7 %.)

* 74.7% Blacks in the National Basketball League

* 25.4% Blacks in Jazz music.

* Incalculable and predominant % in popular dance, popular culture, popular music and the recording industry.

Affirmative action, a set of laws, policies, guidelines, and admin practices to boost employment and participation of blacks at every level of society includes government-mandated, government-approved and voluntary private programs as far back as 1961.

There are over 2.6 million African American owned businesses in the U.S, up from 1.9 million in 2007. African Americans have operated virtually every kind of company, but some of the most prominent Black-owned businesses have been insurance companies, banks, recording labels, funeral parlors, barber shops, beauty salons, restaurants, soul food restaurants, record stores, and bookstores.

Prince George's County (Maryland) is one of the most affluent African American-majority counties in the United States, with five of its communities identified in a 2015 top ten list.

*Top 7 Fastest-Growing Black-Owned Companies with mostly black employees are:



* Blacc Spot Media.

* Mobile Defenders.

* Greenup Industries.

* Preparing People Barber Styling College.

* RWD Consulting.

* Active Faith Sports.

* MCB Lighting & Electrical

According to Black Enterprise Magazine2﻿: “Black-owned businesses account for a substantial amount of U.S. revenue. The top 100 African American-owned companies together generated almost $30 billion in revenues and employed more than 71,000 workers in 2018﻿. Most of these firms have been established in the last few decades, and many are still led by their entrepreneurial founders.



*Black Enterprise2 Magazine compiles an annual list of the top 100 Black Businesses by revenue, growth an employment. Top 6 are:

World Wide Technology, Inc.

2018 Revenue: $11.28 billion

Vista Equity Partners 2018 Revenue: Unpublished

ACT-1 Group, Inc. 2018 Revenue: $2.80 billion

Bridgewater Interiors, LLC, 2018 Revenue: $1.96 billion

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida L.L.C. , 2018 Revenue: $1.31 billion



Below is only a partial list of Black Magazines in the US:



* Upscale Magazine,

* African American Golfers Digest

* American Legacy Magazine

* Black Bride & Groom Magazine

* Black Enterprise Magazine

* Black Family Digest

* Black MBA Magazine

* Crisis Magazine

* Cuisine Noir Magazine

* Diverse: Issues In Higher Education

* DiversityInc Magazine

* Ebony and Jet Magazines

* Entrepreneurs of Color (E.O.C.) Magazine

* Essence Magazine

* Harlem World Magazine

* HBCU Connect - The Magazine

* Heart and Soul Magazine

* Hip Hop Weekly

* Journey To Wellness Magazine

* King Magazine

* Monarch Magazine

* New Vision (NV) Magazine

* Real Health Magazine

* Target Market News Magazine

* The Network Journal

* The Source Magazine

* Vibe

* XXL Magazine



Now, wouldn't every country and every minority welcome this?

Imagine re-reading all of the aforementioned while subbing the word “white” for “black” each time.

The pageantry of BLM virtue-signalling by useful idiots should be over. It’s run its course. And not because of BLM’s official, loud and proud Jew-hatred, calls for killing of police officers and horrifying violence on American streets, actual murder of police officers and over 350 injured, looting of businesses, intimidation of society at large and continuous killing of their other blacks. It’s over because the game of pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes is over.

Fabricated racism, the priceless possession of today’s liberal, exists to seed outrage, division and dissatisfaction for the purpose of one and only intended goal - the anti-Trump vote at the ballot box. They know that grandpa Biden needs all the help he can get.

The BLM enthusiasts care nothing for months-long Covid-spreading by their rioters , their country’s actual track record, their fellow Americans, their safety, livelihood and well-being. And absolutely nothing for black lives or anyone’s lives. They’ve turned 2020 into the Year of The Empowered Criminal while granting BLM’s platform of tyrannical Marxism and rabid antsemitism exclusive moral authority, unequivocal legitimacy and very sharp teeth.

These enthusiasts were able to achieve a huge cultural shift by their relentless physical and emotional intimidation of society. Monument toppling was a mere test run for their Stalinist-inspired reputation and career toppling. Fear-based subjugation of politicians, journalists, editors, schools, businesses and general populace into BLM groupthink requiring total devotion to the cause is now complete.

The palpable danger of job/income loss and public lynching for the crime of non-compliant heresy on social media or in “polite company”, is breeding a society of obedient sheep intent on preserving their own paycheck and survival, to hell with facts, truth and morality. History repeating for the umpteenth time.

To wonder how a mere 15% of official Nazis could enlist the other 85% of German populace into the holy grail of complete continental dominance and an obliteration of an entire race is to exhibit cluelessness about human nature and the ultimate power of fear.

We are the implicitly consenting participants in this apocalyptic cultural destruction by liberal kneelers and their first-prize-for-victimhood holders. Our freedom of choice and moral compass have been highjacked; our minds manipulated to give power to illusions.

And we know it. And that means all of us - white and black.

