Netflix drops show over Islamic criticism

Netflix services in Turkey drop planned television series over inclusion of gay character.

Netflix’s service in Turkey has cancelled a new planned television series, following a backlash from Islamic conservatives.

The online streaming service had planned to produce a local television series “If Only”, after social conservatives in the Muslim-majority nation objected to the inclusion of an openly gay character, AFP reported.

Netflix reportedly did not want to bow to pressure, but was forced to drop the show a day before production began.

Screenwriter Ece Yorenc said that the show was ultimately cancelled because the government refused to issue a license, which is needed for foreign productions.

"It's very scary that because of a gay character, filming was not allowed," Yorenc told the Altyazi Fasikul website on Sunday.