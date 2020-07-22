Netherlands suspends aid to group that employed Palestinian terrorists

Dutch government freezing aid to PA group which used subsidies to pay salaries to two terrorists involved in deadly bombing attack.

The Dutch government said it is suspending its contributions to a Palestinian Arab organization that had used the subsidies to pay salaries to terrorists.

The office of Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, told parliament on Monday that the Ramallah-based Union of Agricultural Work Committees used the money to pay two terrorists in Israeli custody who murdered a 17-year-old Israeli girl in a 2019 terror attack.

Samer Arbid and Abdul Razeq Farraj are members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror organization and had worked for the Union of Agricultural Work Committees alongside their involvement with that terror group.

Kaag announced the suspension of funding while answering a parliamentary query by the Freedom Party, the Christian Union and the Reformed Political Party. The information about the two suspects came from research by the Israel-based NGO Monitor group, which examines the activity of nongovernmental organizations involved in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

According to the research, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees has received about $23 million in subsidies from the Dutch government since 2010.

That funding was suspended indefinitely on July 9 pending an investigation of “possible ties” between the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a spokesperson for Kaag wrote in a reply to the query from Monday.