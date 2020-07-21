Leftist demonstration in Jerusalem turns violent, 6 arrested

Protesters calling for removal of PM concentrate in Paris Square in Jerusalem, riot and confront the police.

Hundreds of leftist demonstrators marched on Tuesday evening in Jerusalem from the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in the direction of the Knesset.

The demonstrators are demanding the removal of the Prime Minister following the charges against him and his failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis which resulted from it.

In wake of the protest and the procession, police alternately blocked nearby streets.

After carrying out a number of provocations in the area of ​​the Knesset, the demonstrators concentrated in Paris Square, where riots and clashes broke out between the demonstrators and the police. Six of the protesters were arrested by police.

The Black Flags movement which is leading the demonstrations accused Netanyahu of leading Israel towards a ‘Bibicracy’.

“The accused Netanyahu should be removed from the Prime Minister's Residence, not receive more powers,” the movement said.

"The last few weeks have proven to anyone who still had doubts - a criminal defendant who is busy conducting his trial from morning to evening has no time to deal with the pandemic or the economy. Israelis deserve a Prime Minister who will only take care of the citizens," they added.





