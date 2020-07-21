Yuli Edelstein blasts Knesset committee for overturning government ban on dining at restaurants. 'The numbers are still very troubling.'

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) blasted the Knesset Coronavirus Committee Tuesday afternoon over its decision to strike down a government decision barring dining at restaurants.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference in Rambam Medical Center in Haifa Tuesday, Edelstein said the committee’s repeated rejections of government restrictions on public activity could make a second lockdown inevitable.

“The behavior of the Coronavirus Committee will force us into a full nationwide lockdown. While we’re fighting about seating [for restaurants] or other things, the downward spiral will affect all of us.”

Edelstein also blamed opponents of the new restrictions for confusion among the public regarding the coronavirus regulations.

“I don’t know why some of these people are optimistic about a slowing of the upward trend” of the virus’ spread, said Edelstein. “The numbers are still very worrying. Unfortunately, we’re having trouble passing even minimal restrictions on businesses.”

“Resistance is building over everything. I understand the feeling of citizens who feel confused. That is not the result of decisions by the Health Ministry. The confusion comes from resistance from the Knesset and within the government.”

“The coronavirus doesn’t distinguish between Left and Right, between the coalition and the opposition.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee voted to reject new government rules banning on-site dining at restaurants.

The committee’s decision came just hours after the government’s ban on dining at restaurants went into effect at 5:00 a.m., forcing the closure of dining areas at establishments across the country.

With the new restriction lifted, restaurants are again permitted to serve up to 30 diners outdoors, and 20 diners indoors.