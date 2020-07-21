Israelis are worried – about America

Used to be the other way round. Loving Israel, agonizing over it hurting for it - that used to be our job, from the all-powerful USA. Op-ed.

Here is one newspaper that tells the truth, even when it hurts. An editorial in the New York Post puts it unambiguously – the Democrat Party has abandoned Israel.

To that, we add another sorry fact. The Democrat Party has (also) abandoned the United States of America.

Those are Democrat governors and mayors who are encouraging the mobs to trash and vandalize our cities, and to resist the police.

Nancy Pelosi refers to America’s law enforcement heroes as “stormtroopers.”

I wish I had better news for my friends and family in Israel, because here’s a twist. Israelis are worried about us here in the United States.

“Are you okay?” Those are emails and phone calls I keep getting from Israel…sometimes frantic.

Used to be the other way round. Loving Israel, agonizing over Israel, hurting for Israel, that used to be our job, from the all-powerful United States.

All-powerful?

Now we are down on our knees. Literally? Yes. Here’s a picture you thought you’d never see.

The Democrat candidate for president of the United States down on a knee in an act of obedient submission to the mob.

Ain’t that a kick in the head…watching a civilization crumble before your very eyes. This, 2020, has been the worst year for America since…since Elvis died, 1977.

Or pick your own year. Some might say 9/11/2001. Others are even saying 1492. The New York Times dates it as the “1619 Project,” as if it’s all my fault.

Brother – do I sound depressed!

Like I said, from America we’d check the news to ask, now what? NOW WHAT! Which one of our family…meaning Klal Yisrael…has been hit?

Of the loved ones who have suffered from generations of intifadas, I will spare you the details. You’ve got your own stories, I am sure.

So what’s happening in America?

I don’t know, except that you do not want to be living in Portland, or Seattle, or Baltimore, or New Orleans, or Chicago, or Philadelphia, or DC, or NYC, or any place run by Democrats.

It’s as if we obliterated the Taliban over there, and brought them over here, and many of them, as Bari Weiss tells us, with a broken heart, work at The New York Times.



Right now, thousands are running through the streets somewhere in America, armed, dangerous and hateful, cursing at the police, who are ordered to do nothing.

So I don’t read the Times. Haven’t for years. Even Fox News has become difficult. I keep it on without the sound. What’s to hear? People shouting?

Cops are under siege and on orders to swallow everything…including their pride.

That’s what’s happening in America.

Back to Fox News, I do not need lessons from Juan Williams. There are still good people over there (Harris Faulkner…Tucker Carlson) but one of them, part of the morning team, was forced to leave. He was a good one. I think it was about a woman. It usually is. If he was truly obnoxious, he deserves to be punished.

But maybe he only said she looked nice, which is enough ruin a man’s life and career.

That is also happening in America.

Personally, I think the No Smoking frenzy, from decades ago, started it all…people being shamed, shunned and bullied to conform.

I think all that is in The Bathsheba Deadline, which I highly recommend (as do the reviews), first because I wrote it, next because it is good.

Okay, maybe not as good as Indecent Proposal, as you only get to write one of those in a lifetime…but it is terribly current.

Also, familiarize yourself with the play Rhinoceros, written by Eugene Ionesco, about how easy it is to manipulate and mesmerize an entire population.

People succumb to the allure of mindless brute force.

That’s what’s happening in America.

As for me, I have just bought a new $8 pipe…corncob…the best…so there.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com