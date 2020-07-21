Terrorists plans to attack Harish, abduct IDF soldier foiled

Israeli security forces broke up a terrorist cell which had been planning a string of attacks on both Israeli civilians and security personnel, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed Tuesday.

In April, according to the Shin Bet report Tuesday, Israeli forces captured members of a terror cell from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a far-left Arab terrorist group.

The cell had been in the midst of planning and preparing for a string of attacks in Judea and Samaria, as well as a planned attack on the Israeli city of Harish, inside the pre-1967 Green Line.

Terrorists in the cell also planned on abducting an IDF soldier, who would be used as a negotiating chip for the release of jailed Arab terrorists.

At the time of the arrests in April, the terrorist cell was still in the midst of planning its attacks and working to recruit additional terrorists, who were to have been split up into two groups, one operating from Ramallah, and another which was to operate from a site farther north in Samaria.

The Shin Bet investigation into the cell revealed the involvement of Iran and Hezbollah in training and financing the activities.

The cell was first discovered following the arrest of 23-year-old PFLP terrorist Yazzan Abu Salah, a resident of the town of Arraba, near Jenin, in northern Samaria.

Abu Salah’s arrest and subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of his cousin, 29-year-old Mahmud Abu Salah, a resident of Bir Zeit.