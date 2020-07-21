Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says sovereignty plan hasn't moved forward due to 'disagreements' with US.

The failure of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to move forward with his sovereignty plan at the beginning of July is the result of “disagreement” with the US over the plan, says former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who singled out President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner as the key opponent to Israeli plans to apply sovereignty.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal’s Efi Triger which was released Tuesday morning, Bolton said that Kushner opposes unilateral actions by Israel, including the application of sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

“I think there’s obviously a disagreement. Jared is still trying to sustain his peace plan and he’s worried about unilateral action or American recognition of unilateral action. Personally, I would go ahead and do it.”

Bolton added that he will not backing either Trump or Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, and said that the election season is an “optimal time” for Israel to move forward with its “own national security interest”.

“I’m not advocating the election of Joe Biden. For me, in November, I’m going to write-in the name of a third person. It’s not a happy election for me.”

“I think the next few months are an optimal time for Israel to act in its own national security interests.”