Coronavirus infection rate falls, number of patients in serious condition stabilizes

Following sharp rise in number of confirmed infections, rate of positive tests falls, as number of seriously ill patients stabilizes.

The percentage of tests for the coronavirus which came back positive fell significantly on Sunday, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Monday morning.

Following a sharp spike both in the daily number of confirmed infections and in the percentage of positive tests, the percentage of tests which were positive Sunday fell from 7.9% a day before to 5.5%.

A total of 951 new cases of the virus were reported Sunday, down from 1,438 new confirmed cases on Saturday, despite the number of tests administered each day being nearly identical, with 18,219 tests administered on Saturday and 17,381 tests administered on Sunday.

The number of patients listed in serious condition stabilized Monday morning, after a long steady rise the week before.

On Monday, a total of 259 people were listed in serious condition, down by seven from Sunday, when 266 people were in serious condition.

Over the past week, the number of patients listed in serious condition has risen steadily, from 191 last Tuesday to 266 on Sunday.

But the number of patients on ventilators continued to rise Monday, increasing from 72 Sunday to 75.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized now stands at 681.

Along with the 259 patients in serious condition, 136 patients are listed in moderate condition.

A total of 28,424 cases of the virus are currently listed as active, with 21,875 patients having recovered from the virus.

The death toll rose to 415 on Monday, including four fatalities recorded Monday morning.