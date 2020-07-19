Black woman smears paint on BLM mural at Trump Tower in NYC

Bevelyn Beatty of The Well Ministries dumps paint on 'Black Liver Matter' mural painted in front of Trump Tower in NYC.

Bevelyn Beatty of The Well Ministries dumped paint on the "Black Liver Matter" mural painted in front of Trump Tower in NYC.

"Black Lives Matter is a domestic terrorist organization," Beatty said. "They don't care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600,000 black babies every year!"

Beatty chanted "Refund the police," while accusing bystanders of not caring about black lives. The bystanders were unable to form a substantive rebuttal to Beatty's talking points, other than the standard barrage of four-letter word epithets.