According to the Health Ministry, 1,414 tested coronavirus positive yesterday.

The number of patients on ventilators rose to 62, and the death toll from the virus is 406.

Former Ichilov Hospital Director and former Health Ministry Director Professor Gabi Barbash will take on responsibility as "projector" in management of the coronavirus crisis, Kan News reported.

It is still unclear what Barbash's areas of responsibility and authority will entail.