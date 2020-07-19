Report: Palestinian Authority's coronavirus death rate is 0.64%

Four Palestinian Authority (PA) residents aged 40, 59, 69 and 95 died of the coronavirus on Saturday night, bringing the number of deceased over the weekend to six and the total since the outbreak of the virus to 62.

It was also reported that over the past 24 hours, 532 PA residents were diagnosed with the virus, bringing the number of active carriers to 7,759.

A total of 9,587 coronavirus cases have been confirmed thus far in PA-controlled territories, with 1,770 reported to have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, 16 of the PA's COVID-19 patients are currently in critical condition.

According to the PA's health department, the coronavirus-related mortality rate stands at 0.64%. The PA claims that so far, it has carried out 157,706 COVID-19 tests.

On Sunday, the PA announced a lockdown on Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Shechem (Nablus), in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.