Gantz proposes imposing lockdowns every night of the week

Government weighs alternate lockdown plans as PM warns number of patients in serious condition could surge to 1,600 within 3 weeks.

The Israeli government Thursday night weighed alternate plans for imposing nationwide lockdowns, along with a series of other restrictions on public activity.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said during the cabinet meeting that it was imperative for the government to take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning that the number of patients in serious condition was liable to surge dramatically.

“We will have 1,600 patients in serious condition within three weeks if we don’t have new restrictions,” the Prime Minister said.

“If we don’t flatten the curve, it will mean many Israelis being in danger. We need to make the decision, even if it is difficult.”

Among the plans considered during the meeting were a proposal to impose a nationwide lockdown every weekend, from 5:00 a.m. Friday morning to 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, with Israelis barred from leaving their homes except for “essential needs”, like food and medicine.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) proposed an alternative plan, under which the country would be placed under lockdown every night of the week.

“If we don’t take these steps now, we will quickly reach a full lockdown,” said Gantz.

The government is also weighing other restrictions, including the closure of on-site dining at restaurants – with takeout and delivery services allowed to remain open – and the closing of public pools, beaches, gyms, and summer school programs.

In addition, the government is considering limiting indoor gatherings, including prayer services, to 10 people at a time, with outdoor gatherings limited to 20 people at a time.