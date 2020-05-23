Conference of Presidents urges continued cooperation between Israel and PA

Leaders of Conference of Presidents criticize Abbas’ decision to stop the security coordination with Israel.

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to stop the security coordination with Israel.

In a statement, Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents said, “We emphatically urge against any lapse in this partnership, which would be counterproductive and self-defeating for the people and security of the PA. Coordination prevents acts of terror and enhances the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

“Meanwhile, the PA continues its despicable pay-to-slay policy, which incentivizes terrorism by paying the families of Palestinians who murder or attack Israelis. Their attempts to obfuscate the expenditures will fail. The truth of the continued terrorism is clear,” they added.

“Abbas should come to the negotiating table to address his concerns with the Israeli government, and should immediately discontinue the outrageous practice of rewarding terrorists and their families,” concluded the Jewish leaders.

Abbas earlier this week declared an end to the agreements and understandings signed with Israel and the United States in response to Israel’s plans to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Abbas said that from now on, Israel, as the occupying power, should bear full responsibility for Palestinian residents and comply with international law.

At the same time, the PA chairman said that the “State of Palestine” will complete the process of applying to join additional international organizations and treaties.

The PA is outraged over the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which stipulates that the government can apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria this coming July.

The PA has also condemned the perceived US support for the sovereignty move. The PA “justice minister” recently threatened the US with lawsuits for supporting it.

