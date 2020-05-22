Ayelet Shaked: All of Israel should celebrate Jerusalem Day

MK Shaked participates in Jerusalem Day celebration at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva: Sad to see the spacious yeshiva relatively empty.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) took part in the Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva on Thursday evening.

"Happy Jerusalem Day to everyone from Mercaz Harav," Shaked said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. “This year the event is limited, and it is difficult to see the spacious and luxurious yeshiva relatively empty.”

“Jerusalem Day in recent years has unfortunately become a celebration of religious Zionism only. The secular public rarely celebrates or commemorates this day. My husband the kibbutznik told me how, as a child, the entire kibbutz would participate in a Jerusalem march. This day should return to be a celebration of the entire public,” she added.