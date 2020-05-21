Hundreds of Israeli sites breached by Iranian hackers

An Iranian cyber attack was directed at servers hosting hundreds of Israeli websites.

Among sites affected are the United Hatzala site, the Yad L'Achim site, the Regavim Movement site, the Yeshivas Unions site, Ulpanot and Yeshivas, and many private sites.

The caption that hackers embedded on all sites reads (in slightly different versions): "The countdown to the destruction of Israel started long ago."

Upress Corporation said, "Dear customers, today we detected a large-scale cyber attack on many sites that are stored with us. This is a deliberate and widespread attack by anti-Israeli (Iranian) entities. We identified a security vulnerability in the WordPress plug-in that caused a breach. We are working in collaboration with the Government Cyber Authority, conducting security investigations, and are handling all sites.

"We are currently working hard to repair the damage as soon as possible. Your sites and information are backed up by our backup systems and we are working to address all sites affected. This is a very difficult incident and we promise that we will get through it," they added.