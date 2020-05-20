Cutting edge tech at EcoMotion 2020 week

Arizona Commerce Authority and Arizona Israel Trade and Investment Office partner with EcoMotion to develop new opportunities.

The EcoMotion 2020 week virtual summit main event will continue today to address cutting-edge transportation technologies, the Smart Mobility Industry, Autonomous

Driving Technology and the future of transportation.

EcoMotion is a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute, the Smart Mobility Initiative of the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Economy, and the Israeli Automotive & High-tech industries.

This year the Arizona Commerce Authority and the newly launched Arizona Israel Trade and Investment Office have partnered with EcoMotion to develop new

platforms, collaborations, and opportunities in order to expand the horizons of an increasingly mobile world.

Under Governor Doug Ducey's leadership, Arizona has become one of the most advanced U.S. states in promoting and implementing innovative transportation technologies, including launching the first of its kind Institute for Automated Mobility in Arizona.

The EcoMotion Week is expected to attract more than 4,000 attendees, 40 partners, 50 speakers and 170 startups with innovative solutions. It is a platform for startups and major corporations in the Mobility sector from Israel and around the world to connect with one another.

Among the senior Attendees at the conference: Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye and Senior VP, Intel Corporation; Dominic Papa, leading the Smart State Initiative at the Arizona Commerce Authority; Hakan Samuelsson, CEO Volvo Cars, Aicha Evans, CEO Zoox as well as world's leading companies.

The conference will also be attended by the Israeli auto-tech company NoTraffic, which has developed technology for streamlining traffic light scheduling to reduce accidents and traffic congestion; NoTraffic is currently conducting pilots at 3 locations in the state of Arizona, USA.