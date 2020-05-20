Vatican worried about Israeli sovereignty

Vatican officials meet PA officials, express 'concern' over possible application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Israel's possible application of sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samarias is concerning and could further compromise peace talks, the Vatican said on Wednesday following talks with Palestinian

Authority officials.

Respect for international law and UN resolutions was an "indispensable element for the two peoples to live side by side", the Vatican said following talks between chief foreign policy official Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and PA negotiator Saeb Erekat.

"The Holy See is following the situation closely, and expresses concern about any future actions that could further compromise dialogue," the Vatican said in a statement.

It added that the Roman Catholic city-state hoped a resolution could soon be found through direct talks "so that peace may finally reign in the Holy Land, so beloved by Jews and Christians and Muslims."