Court: Netanyahu must attend opening of his trial

PM's request to be allowed not to attend opening hearing of his trial this Sunday is rejected by J'lem district court.

The Jerusalem district court accepted the position of the prosecutor's office that Prime Minister Netanyahu must attend the opening hearing of his trial this Sunday.

The ruling was issued one day after Netanyahu's lawyers submitted a request that he be allowed to not attend the hearing to focus on his duties as prime minister.

Netanyahu's request was filed despite the fact that all defendants are required to come to court at the opening of the trial.

However, the hearing is essentially technical and does not really require the presence of the defendants.

The prime minister has previously said he intends to appear in court and prove his innocence, but as noted, his lawyers have filed his application to refrain from hearing.