

Jerusalem Day: Virtual tour for those living abroad In light of the Coronavirus, a virtual tour in Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day will be available for those living outside of Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Flag dance on Jerusalem Day In light of the Coronavirus, a virtual tour in Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day will be available for those living outside of Israel on Thursday,May 21st.



This year's Jerusalem Day will be celebrated differently from past years. Thousands of people from all over the world who used to visit the Western Wall, the old city, the market and the old neighborhoods of Jerusalem on this festive day will be unable to attend this year due to restrictions imposed by Israel's Ministry of Health regarding meetings with many people in light of the Coronavirus and the impossibility of tourists to come to Israel.



Following a joint venture between the World Zionist Organization and B'nai B'rith International a special festive opportunity will be available to tour Jerusalem.



A virtual live broadcast lasting three hours from special sites in Jerusalem, alongside stories of heritage and interviews with those who fought in the Six Day War of June 1967.The event will be broadcast here on Arutz Sheva on Thursday 21st May 2020 between 2pm and 5 pm Israel time.



The virtual broadcast will be led by two guides who will lead the tours in English and will begin in the courtyard of the National Institutions in Jerusalem. Following this Yaakov Hagoel vice and acting chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Alan Schneider director of the B'nai B'rith World Center in Jerusalem who initiated this event, will deliver greetings.



The virtual tour will continue in the neighborhood of Rehavia,Tzahal (IDF)Square ,Mamilla, Jaffa Gate, The Jewish Quarter, Mount of Olives, Golden Gate, the Monument of the Injured Bird, Lions Gate, The Photographer's House Observation Point and the Little Kotel.The tour will conclude with singing and the blowing of the shofar in the courtyard of the Western Wall.



Yaakov Hagoel vice and acting chairman of the World Zionist Organization said:



"As is written in the Talmud , 'Ten cubits of beauty fell upon the world, nine of them on Jerusalem' and on Jerusalem Day we see the beauty of the city in all its glory. In order for those in the diaspora who are unable to feel Jerusalem physically on this special day, in the re establishment of the State of Israel, we have designed a unique live tour that will make available,to our viewers, if not to smell Jerusalem and its fragrances and pure air, then at least to see the pastoral views and stories of the heritage of Jerusalem our eternal Capital, on this day that we mark the reunification of Jerusalem for eternity as the capital of the Jewish People and those in the diaspora."



Alan Schneider, Director, B'nai B'rith World Center Jerusalem: "B'nai B'rith began its activities in Eretz Israel in Jerusalem in 1888 with the purpose of creating a union to promote the concept of Jewish nationalism and countering missionary activities. It is active until today and is among the Zionist Organizations that are members of the World Zionist Organization. Jerusalem Day is a significant watershed that signals the return of the Jewish People to ancestral places and that is celebrated in the shadow of the continuing struggle over Israeli sovereignty in its capital city. By way of the tour we wish to provide an opportunity for members of B'nai B'rith around the world and to our brothers and sisters in Jewish communities to experience this exciting city that the Jewish People have prayed for throughout so many generations."





