Cabinet approves further relief measures

The Cabinet on Tuesday night approved a series of changes to the emergency regulations and lifted some of the restrictions that had been placed on the public as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

The prohibition of staying at a beach has been lifted, and from now on, staying at a beach will be possible in accordance with several guidelines, including maintaining physical distance between bathers.

The prohibition on prayer in a building was lifted as well. Prayer will be possible under restrictions that include up to 50 people in the building, while maintaining a distance of two meters between people, wearing masks and appointing a person who will be tasked with ensuring that the guidelines are followed.

The ban on operating a museum has been lifted as well. Operation of facilities or exhibits for children that can be touched will not be permitted in museums. Museums will adhere to the guidelines on the operation a public space, including allowing the entrance of one person per 15 square meters.

It was further determined that a person returning from abroad could leave the border crossing for isolation 14 days at his home for (or another place at his disposal), if he specifies, during his questioning upon returning to Israel, the place of isolation available to him and its conditions, and pledges in writing not to use public transportation to travel to his home.

A representative of the Ministry of Health may order a person returning from abroad to stay in isolation in a place provided by the state if he is convinced that the person cannot fulfill the isolation duty in his place of residence or elsewhere, or if the person refuses to sign the pledge or specify the place of isolation.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to continue to adhere to the guidelines related to physical distancing, wearing masks and maintaining hygiene, in order to continue to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.