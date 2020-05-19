Kochavi: We will not hesitate to thwart threats against Israel

IDF Chief of Staff says 'our enemy will discover on the day of reckoning that he has turned his home front into the front.'

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi appeared to reference the cyber attack against an Iranian port which has been attributed to Israel.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the inauguration of the new commander of the Home Front Command Tuesday evening, Kochavi said that "We will continue to use a variety of military tools and unique combat methods to hit the enemy.''

"The built-up space in which the enemy has settled will not be a barrier against attacks for us. The enemy chose to deploy missiles and rockets within the villages, making them military targets. And so, on the day of reckoning, the enemy will discover that with his hands he has turned his home front into the front, and we will attack him forcefully," the Chief of Staff said.

Kochavi added that the IDF has the moral obligation to protect Israeli citizens from the terrorist armies surrounding the Jewish State. "When the Israeli home front is threatened by thousands of missiles and rockets, we will not hesitate to attack with force to thwart the threats. While we do everything we can to avoid civilian casualties, the enemy makes every effort to harm civilians."

''Unlike the enemy, we will act both aggressively and in accordance with our values, and will base our action on intelligence and operational need. Dozens of attacks, even in recent times, have already demonstrated the superiority of the IDF's intelligence and firepower," Kochavi added.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Israel is believed to be behind a recent cyber attack on the shipping traffic at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port terminal. Computers that regulate the flow of vessels, trucks and goods all crashed at once, creating massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility.